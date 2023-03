Photos: Iranian festival of fire celebrated in Minnesota

The South Cornelia Neighborhood Association is celebrating Chaharshanbe Suri with the Minnesota Committee in Support of a Democratic Iran. Chaharshanbe Suri is an Iranian festival of fire celebrated on the eve of the last Wednesday of the year, on the ancient Zoroastrian calendar. It is the first festivity of Nowruz (the Iranian New Year).