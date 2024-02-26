Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A pedestrian was hit by an SUV on a well-traveled road in Burnsville and killed, officials said Monday.

The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. Saturday on eastbound County Road 42 just east of 145th Street, said West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon.

The chief's department is among several law enforcement agencies in Dakota County that are handling public safety responsibilities for police in Burnsville as they cope with the shooting deaths on Feb. 18 of officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, both 27, and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth, 40.

According to police:

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who turned 44 on Monday, remained at the scene, cooperated with the investigation and did not appear to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.

The victim's identity has yet to be released, and police have yet to release further details about the crash.



