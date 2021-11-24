A semitrailer truck struck and killed a pedestrian attempting to cross a street Tuesday night in Fridley.

The man was hit about 5:30 p.m. by a truck heading north on Old Central Avenue as it turned west onto 72nd Avenue NE., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders transported the victim to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The truck driver was not hurt, the sheriff's office said.

The crash remains under investigation.