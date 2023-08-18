Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A southern Minnesota man has been arrested on suspicion that he was drunk when he collided head-on with another motorist and killed her, officials said.

The collision occurred about 1:50 p.m. Thursday in New Ulm on Hwy. 68 and S. 15th Street, the State Patrol said.

John R. Deleo, 53, of Lake Crystal, Minn., was heading south on Hwy. 68 and collided with a northbound SUV driven by 82-year-old Sharon A. Portner, of New Ulm, the patrol said. Portner died at the scene.

Deleo was taken by emergency medical responders to New Ulm Medical Center and then booked into the Brown County jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide and drunken driving.

Court records in Minnesota show Deleo has been convicted twice for drinking-related driving offenses.