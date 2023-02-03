Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The owner of a resort in west-central Minnesota has died in a snowmobile crash, officials said.

Ronald Dilley, 67, of Pennock, crashed his snowmobile shortly after 2:40 p.m. Wednesday near the eastern shore of Lake Florida in Lake Andrew Township, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Law enforcement located Dilley on the ground next to his snowmobile, and he was declared dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

Dilley's Resort, a multigenerational camping, boating and swimming destination, is located about 15 miles north of Willmar on the southeastern edge of West Norway Lake.