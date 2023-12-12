Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration honors Mexico's patron saint in St. Paul
Hundreds of people made their way to Our Lady of Guadalupe Diocesan Shrine on Monday to pay homage to the Virgin Mary. Our Lady of Guadalupe, a Marian apparition in 1531, holds a special place in the religious life of Mexico and is one of the most popular devotions. The image has played an important role as a national symbol in Mexico and Latin America.
Many congregants, including Maribel Rangel, and devotees dropped to their knees to pray and light candles to pay reverence to the Virgin of Guadalupe.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Many parents dressed their children in costumes of the Virgin of Guadalupe and the peasant farmer Juan Diego, who witnessed the apparition. Paloma Perez dressed her daughter Anahi Perez, 4, like the Virgin of Guadalupe at Our Lady of Guadalupe Diocesan Shine.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
After a mile-long procession, the Rev. James Bernard led a midnight mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Diocesan Shine.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Many devotees crowded in front of the pulpit to have their religious icons blessed after a midnight mass.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Many congregants and devotees dropped to their knees to pray and pay reverence to the Virgin of Guadalupe.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Luis Angel Zuniga Torres, 3, waited for his father as he dropped to his knees to pray and pay reverence to the Virgin of Guadalupe.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Many braved the cold to join a procession from El Burrito Mercado to Our Lady of Guadalupe Diocesan Shine.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Maribel Rangel braved the cold to join a procession.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Many braved the cold to join a procession from El Burrito Mercado to Our Lady of Guadalupe Diocesan Shine.