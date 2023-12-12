Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration honors Mexico's patron saint in St. Paul

Hundreds of people made their way to Our Lady of Guadalupe Diocesan Shrine on Monday to pay homage to the Virgin Mary. Our Lady of Guadalupe, a Marian apparition in 1531, holds a special place in the religious life of Mexico and is one of the most popular devotions. The image has played an important role as a national symbol in Mexico and Latin America.