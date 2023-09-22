A first-of-its-kind festival in Woodbury on Sept. 30 will highlight the city's growing diversity with food, music, vendors and art. The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ojibway Park, 2695 Ojibway Drive.

The event grew out of a city effort in summer 2022 to create a Community Engagement Resource Guide when resident Temmy Olasimbo, a member of the Washington County Community Development Agency board, suggested the city hold an event to celebrate the community and help residents feel that they belong.

The city's population of 75,000 is increasingly diverse, with about 29% of residents in the 2020 census — and 40% of residents younger than 18 — self-identifying as Black, Indigenous or People of Color.

Some 40 people helped plan the One Woodbury festival, with support from the city, Washington County, South Washington County Schools, the Woodbury Community Foundation and the YMCA. More information is available at onewoodburymn.com.