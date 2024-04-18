Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A motorist died in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Coon Rapids and two others were injured, authorities said.

The driver of a hatchback heading east on Main Street is believed to have crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound pickup about 5:40 p.m. near Wedgewood Drive, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the driver of the hatchback, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The driver's name has not been released.

A man and a juvenile in the pickup truck were injured. The man in the pickup was taken to a hospital for treatment, the sheriff's office said.

The crash remains under investigation.



