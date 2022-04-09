One person died and two were severely injured in a one-vehicle accident in Burnsville Saturday morning.

The three people in the car appeared to be teenagers, according to a statement by Burnsville police, but the victims were not identified and no ages have been confirmed.

The accident occurred at about 6:30 a.m. after police investigated a noise complaint at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn. When officers arrived, they saw three people get into a vehicle and "flee the parking lot at a high rate of speed," the statement said.

The officers found the vehicle after it had crashed near the intersection of Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue. They believe the crash victims were the same people they saw leaving the hotel.

Burnsville firefighters and paramedics treated the victims at the scene, where one was pronounced dead. The other two had severe injuries and were taken by ambulance to HCMC.

The Minnesota State Patrol is helping investigate the accident. No further details were available.