Police have identified a man and woman fatally shot in a likely murder-suicide outside a Brooklyn Center strip mall.

The woman found fatally shot was identified as Youa Vue Khang, 58, of Coon Rapids, while a man found dead by suicide at the same location was identified as Tou Pao Khang, 68, of Brooklyn Center.

The woman's death was ruled a homicide, while the man's was ruled a suicide, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office said in a Thursday news release.

The shooting occurred around 11:40 a.m. July 3 in a parking lot at 1300 Shingle Creek Crossing, with several retail outlets nearby, Brooklyn Center police said in a Facebook post.

Officers found the man and woman fatally shot, one inside a vehicle and the other just outside it, police said. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Police have not confirmed it was a murder-suicide, but it was "leaning that way" Brooklyn Center police Cmdr. Tony Gruenig said the day of the shooting.

The incident did not appear to be random and no arrests were made, the department's post states. The department did not return requests for comment on the shooting Tuesday evening.