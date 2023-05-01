Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials have identified the man who was shot to death late at night last week in north Minneapolis.

Glenn T. Bolton, 41, of Maple Grove, was shot multiple times on Wednesday shortly before midnight in the 2300 block of N. 4th Street and died at the scene, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Police have announced no arrests in connection with the killing, nor have they addressed a motive.

Officers arrived and found Bolton inside a running vehicle with gunshot wounds, said police spokesman Garrett Parten.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or can leave tips electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips can be submitted anonymously. Information that leads an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.

There have been 17 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares to 32 at this time last year.