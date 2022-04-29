The officers who shot and killed an armed Forest Lake man in November were justified in using deadly force, the Washington County Attorney's Office announced Friday.

According to prosecutors:

Two Forest Lake police officers and a Washington County sheriff's deputy shot Bradley G. Erickson, 47, after he pointed a rifle at an officer.

The incident began at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 when Forest Lake police and a Washington County sheriff's deputy responded to a 911 call from the 8300 block of 224th Street N. Erickson had appeared at the house of a family member who had a restraining order against him, and the caller said Erickson had threatened to shoot her and any responding police officers.

The officers could see Erickson walking near the caller's house, armed with a rifle when they arrived. Using their squad car public address system, they negotiated with Erickson, offered him help, and urged him to put down the weapon. Erickson ignored the officers and then fled in his vehicle.

The officers pursued him and used their vehicles to force Erickson's vehicle to come to a stop. Erickson then pointed his rifle at a Washington County sheriff's deputy, triggering the deadly response from law enforcement.

Washington County Criminal Division Head Nick Hydukovich and Assistant County Attorney Tom Frenette reported Thursday to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that their review of the shooting determined it was justified.