A Roseville police officer was taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday evening, and a 53-year-old Roseville man was dead, Roseville police said in statements.

A report of gunfire about 7:30 p.m. brought officers to a residential neighborhood near West Owasso Boulevard and Brenner Avenue, where "the suspect continued to shoot at officers and neighboring homes - eventually striking an officer," the statement said.

Police said the man "was declared deceased at a nearby hospital." Earlier, police said a suspect was in custody. They did not say early Wednesday that the man who was killed was the suspect.

The officer was hospitalized, "receiving medical treatment for a serious gunshot injury," police said in a statement. Authorities promised more information later Wedensday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the site, and authorities shut down at least a half mile of road around the scene.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.