Northernettes synchronized skating team practice ahead of international competitions

The team, one of the top nine junior synchronized skating teams in the country, rehearsed in preparation for two international competitions, the Mozart Cup in Salzburg and the Marie Lundmark Trophy in Helsinki. This will be the first time in their seven-year history that they will be competing at two international competitions as part of Team USA.