Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a stabbing and shooting involving family members in North St. Paul on Tuesday.

North St. Paul police were dispatched at 12:40 p.m. to the 2300 block of Shoshone Road for a reported assault. Police, fire department workers, Maplewood police, and Ramsey County deputies responded, finding a man and woman with stab wounds and another man with a gunshot wound.

Crews provided emergency medical care before the victims were taken to Regions Hospital.

The man with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead. The female with stab wounds was in critical condition, but died late Wednesday night. The male with stab wounds remains in critical condition.

North St. Paul Police do not know what motivated the incident, but Chief Phil Baebenroth said the five adults who were involved are family members. Police believe the adult male with a gunshot wound is the one who stabbed the male and female. Another man who was in the house is believed to have shot them to prevent more family members from being injured.

That man and another person in the home are uninjured, and were taken to the police department for interviews. Baebenroth said all involved weapons have been collected from the scene, and they are not looking for more suspects.

"This was a very violent, traumatic, and tragic incident for this family. I am saddened by the loss of life and our prayers are with the survivors and family members involved in this incident," Baebenroth said in a statement.

No arrests have been made. North St. Paul police are not looking for additional suspects. Baebenroth said there is no threat to the public, and an investigation into what motivated the assault is ongoing.