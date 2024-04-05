Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

An early Friday shooting in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood left one man dead and another seriously injured, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground near the entrance to an alley on the 2300 block of Oak Park Avenue N. The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with "potentially life-threatening" injuries, police said.

A second man, who also had been shot, showed up at the hospital in a private vehicle. He later died. Both men were in their 20s, police said.

Calls reporting gunfire on the 800 block of Russell Avenue N. came in just after midnight. Police discovered evidence of a shooting in an alley, including damage to a house.

No one has been arrested. Preliminary evidence indicated those involved knew each other, police said.

Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)or submit tips electronically at www.crimstoppersmn.org. Tips can be left anonymously.