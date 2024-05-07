Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

NEW YORK — A captain in New York City's Department of Correction suffered burns and smoke inhalation when her body camera suddenly caught fire, prompting the department to stop using the equipment pending an investigation.

The captain was on duty at the Rikers Island jail complex last Friday when her body-worn camera ignited without warning, correction department spokesperson Annais Morales said.

The captain, whose name was not released, was treated at a hospital for burns and smoke inhalation, Morales said.

''The safety of our staff is paramount, which is why I am removing all body-worn cameras from service out of an abundance of caution while we investigate how and why this incident occurred,'' Correction Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie said in a statement.

More than 3,400 Reveal Media body-worn cameras, which are assigned to all uniformed staff, were pulled by the department, though more than 12,400 security cameras are still operating throughout its facilities.

Spokespeople for Reveal Media did not respond to requests for comment.

Officials said this is the first time a body camera has caught fire since the department started using them in 2015.

The investigation is expected to take one to two weeks.