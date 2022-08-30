A is for apples, all grown in our state. B is for Blue Barn, great food on your plate. C is for cookies, buckets to eat. D is for doughnuts — they’re mini and sweet. E is for elephant, the sugary kind. F is for fries, more salt — we don’t mind. G is for grandstand, big acts they can boast. H is for haunted, with monsters and ghosts. I is for info, with answers you’ll hear. J is for John, with last name of Deere. K is for KSTP, broadcasting live on the air. L is for lodge, beer with music found there. M is for midway, games for young and for old. N is for nut — our favorites are rolled. O is for onion, one ring to rule all. P is for Pronto, the pup that stands tall. Q is for quilt, blankets clever hands make. R is for reptile, did you see that huge snake? S is for Skyride, swinging high up above. T is for tickets, for the rides that you love. U is for union, the best farm food you’ve tried. V is for veggie, but only deep-fried. W is for women, stuck in lines at the fair. X is for eXit — a cheat, if you care. Y is for Ye, which precedes the Old Mill. Z is for Zipper, a spin and a thrill.