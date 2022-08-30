Scene at the fair My Type of Fair My Type of Fair

My type of fair

The signs are all around you, but how well do you know your State Fair typography? Try to figure out where these letters are found.

By Mike Rice , Star Tribune
September 03, 2022 - 8:05 AM

A is for apples, all grown in our state.
B is for Blue Barn, great food on your plate.
C is for cookies, buckets to eat.
D is for doughnuts — they’re mini and sweet.
E is for elephant, the sugary kind.
F is for fries, more salt — we don’t mind.
G is for grandstand, big acts they can boast.
H is for haunted, with monsters and ghosts.
I is for info, with answers you’ll hear.
J is for John, with last name of Deere.
K is for KSTP, broadcasting live on the air.
L is for lodge, beer with music found there.
M is for midway, games for young and for old.
N is for nut — our favorites are rolled.
O is for onion, one ring to rule all.
P is for Pronto, the pup that stands tall.
Q is for quilt, blankets clever hands make.
R is for reptile, did you see that huge snake?
S is for Skyride, swinging high up above.
T is for tickets, for the rides that you love.
U is for union, the best farm food you’ve tried.
V is for veggie, but only deep-fried.
W is for women, stuck in lines at the fair.
X is for eXit — a cheat, if you care.
Y is for Ye, which precedes the Old Mill.
Z is for Zipper, a spin and a thrill.
Follow us
Subscribe • 99¢ for unlimited access