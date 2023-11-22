A man fatally choked his girlfriend in her downtown St. Paul apartment, then walked in front of a light rail train and was struck, according to a criminal complaint.

Kelvin M. Perry, 54, of St. Paul, was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death on Friday of 39-year-old Shaqita M. Thomas at her residence in the Press House Apartments.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Perry was receiving medical attention at Regions Hospital in St. Paul stemming from the train hitting him as it arrived at the Western Avenue Station. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the complaint:

Thomas' estranged husband asked police to check on her because he had not heard from her in a couple of days. Emergency medical personnel went to her apartment in the 300 block of Cedar Street and located her body face-down beneath an air mattress.

Her body had cuts in various places and evidence of injuries to her head. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Thomas died from asphyxia.

A woman Perry previously dated told a police investigator that he called people in Chicago and confessed that "he had choked [Thomas] out," the charging document read.

One of the calls went to a woman Perry has known since childhood. She said he told her, "My girlfriend is gone; she is dead," the complaint quoted him as saying. The light rail train struck Perry two minutes after that call.

A tenant in Thomas' building described Perry to police as a violent man who was not right for Thomas or the other women he dated who lived there. The complaint noted that Perry has an extensive criminal history in Chicago.

Police learned that Thomas told a friend two days earlier that Perry was jealous because he suspected her of sleeping with her husband one night. However, Thomas explained to the friend that she was with her husband at an emergency room because of her son's asthma.