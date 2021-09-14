A Minneapolis man was charged with murder Tuesday in a shooting last week outside a market.

Tyreese J. Giles, 21, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of intentional second-degree murder.

The male victim of the Sept. 9 shooting outside the Pennwood Market has not been officially identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Charging documents did not cite a possible motive for the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint: Police responded to the market in the 2100 block of Glenwood Avenue about 8 p.m. Two victims were driven to Hennepin County Medical Center before first responders arrived at the scene.

One victim died hours later. Police identified Giles as the second shooting victim and the suspected shooter.

Surveillance video from the scene allegedly showed the man who died talking to two other males outside the market. The group then ran away with the man clutching his chest.

The suspected shooter was captured on video shooting at the victim, who collapsed as he ran to a car, the charges said.

The suspect then approached the victim and fired more shots, then ran from the scene but was fired upon by a witness who then loaded the victim into a car.

Giles arrived at hospital nine minutes after the shooting and allegedly wore clothes that matched the suspect shown in surveillance video, according to the complaint.

Giles was in custody at the Hennepin County jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $1 million bail.

Chao Xiong