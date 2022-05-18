A motorist attempting to flee police in Rochester didn't get far when she turned onto a street under construction and got stuck in freshly poured concrete.

An officer tried to stop a 53-year-old woman for a traffic violation about 5:30 p.m. Monday when she yelled into a bullhorn "Oh, look! I'm getting pulled over." But instead of stopping, she cut off oncoming traffic and turned left off W. Silver Lake Drive , said Amanda Grayson, a spokeswoman for the Rochester Police Department.

The driver accelerated and attempted to flee, Grayson said.

The officer turned off his emergency lights and siren, pulled over and watched as the driver struck a construction sign then drove about 150 feet into the newly laid concrete on NE. 7th Street between N. Broadway Avenue and NE. First Avenue, Grayson said.

Police escorted the driver out of the stuck vehicle and took her to St. Mary's Hospital for a mental evaluation. She is expected to be charged with two counts of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, first-degree damage to property and driving without insurance, Grayson said.

The damage to the road was estimated at $30,000 to $40,000.

Rochester police have had at least nine incidents involving the woman since May 11 and had received "multiple complaints" about her driving and using a bullhorn, Grayson said.