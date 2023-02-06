A motorist was fatally shot early Monday near Loring Park in Minneapolis and soon crashed into another vehicle, officials said.

The shooting and subsequent collision occurred about 1:15 a.m. in the area of Hennepin and Lyndale avenues and Vineland Place on the western edge of downtown, police said.

No arrests have been made in what is the city's seventh homicide this year.

According to police:

Officers went to the crash scene and found a man in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers and emergency responders provided aid until the man in his 20s was taken to HCMC, where he died. Two men in the other vehicle were not hurt.

Witnesses near the intersection told police that they heard gunfire, then saw the injured driver hit the other vehicle that was stopped at a red light. They also said they saw another vehicle speed away from the area.

Unspecified "evidence of gunfire was located on Hennepin Avenue S. and on the vehicle occupied by the deceased driver," a police statement read.