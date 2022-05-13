A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger badly injured in a collision with a semitrailer truck on a highway near Rochester, the State Patrol said Friday.

The wreck occurred at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday on Hwy. 42 about 10 miles east of Rochester near SE. 19th Street on the western edge of Eyota, according to the patrol.

The motorcyclist who died, a 49-year-old man from Rochester, has yet to be identified. He was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said.

His passenger, 48-year-old Lori Ann Jean Danielson, also of Rochester, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to the patrol. She also did not have on a helmet.

The motorcycle and the semi were both heading north on Hwy. 42 when they collided, the patrol said.

The truck driver, 30-year-old Matthew L. Mueller, of nearby Lewiston, was not hurt.