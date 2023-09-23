Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with a 15-year-old driver Wednesday in Brooklyn Park.

Ronnie D. Rowles, 59, of Anoka, Minn., suffered multiple blunt force injuries from the crash at the the intersection of West Broadway and County Road 81 just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Emergency responders arrived to find Rowles dead at the scene.

At the time of the crash, Rowles was traveling north on County Road 81 and had a "solid green light" as he entered the intersection with West Broadway, said Police Inspector Elliot Faust. The young SUV driver was heading south on County Road 81 and had a flashing yellow signal while attempting to turn left onto West Broadway.

"The SUV turned into the motorcycle, causing the crash," said Faust, noting that the driver had their learner's permit.

As required by state law, an adult licensed driver was sitting in the front passenger seat of the SUV next to the 15-year-old, who has not been identified.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.