A motorcyclist died Thursday in Duluth after crashing into another vehicle as it stopped for a school bus, according to police.

Duluth officers were called to Hwy. 23 and W. 121st Avenue for a report of a crash about 3:40 p.m., according to a news release. Witnesses reported they saw the motorcycle crash into the back of another vehicle that had stopped for a school bus.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene. Authorities will release a name after family members are notified.

ALEX CHHITH