A motorcyclist collided with a semitrailer truck in western Minnesota and was killed, officials said.

The crash occurred late Wednesday afternoon about 6 miles north of Fergus Falls on Hwy. 59, the State Patrol said.

The semi, driven by a 43-year-old man from Fergus Falls, was heading south on the highway and collided with the northbound motorcycle, the patrol said.

The motorcyclist, a 65-year-old man from nearby Elizabeth, did not survive the impact, the patrol said. The trucker was not hurt. Their identities have yet to be released.