IMPACT PLAYER

Willi Castro, Tigers

Castro reached base in three of his four trips to the plate and finished the game with two hits, both for RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Number of players from Curacao to tally at least 1,000 career hits, including former Twin Jonathan Schoop on his fifth-inning double. Andruw Jones and fellow former Twin Andrelton Simmons are the others.

6 The number of home runs Gary Sanchez has hit against Detroit in his career, with five of them — including a second-inning smash Monday — happening at Comerica Park.