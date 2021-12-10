Amanda Kelley got the call from her sons' schools on Thursday night: Friday's forecast of snow — perhaps more than a foot — meant classes were called off in Winona and Goodview. The boys, 9 and 12, had already gone to bed, so Kelley and her husband hatched a plan to let the family's Elf on the Shelf deliver the news.

Thanks to an unfortunate dishwasher issue, the kitchen floors in their Stockton house were covered in plywood and set for a redo. By morning, the mischievous elf was hugging a can of spray paint next to words scrawled onto the floor: "SNOW DAY."

"I'm not a winter person, but there's something about the first big snowfall that is always exciting," Kelley said. Her sons agreed: They jumped up and down when they saw the elf's work and spent the day outside, burying each other in snow.

Snow started to fall south of the metro by early Friday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., about 5 inches had fallen in Bloomington, Woodbury and Shakopee, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Chanhassen. Richfield and Lakeville had received 3 inches.

Schools across the metro planned to release students early, and Minneapolis and St. Paul called off after-school activities. Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu ended proceedings in the Kimberly Potter manslaughter trial in downtown Minneapolis about two hours early because of the snowy weather's potential for slowing travel for jurors and others.

Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center and West St. Paul were among the cities to declare snow emergencies starting Friday night.

The flakes were heavy, wet and falling fast, at up to 2 inches per hour in areas just south of the Twin Cities, according to the NWS. That caused headaches for drivers during the evening commute, since it can be difficult for plows to keep up with snow accumulating that quickly, said Michelle Margraf, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Chanhassen.

In the storm's wake, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 232 crashes statewide, 19 of them with an injury and none fatal. In addition, 134 vehicles went off road and 14 semitrailer trucks jackknifed.

Unlike the light, fluffy snow that fell earlier this week, this round will likely require a shovel or snowblower. Snow-removal companies were advertising all over social media on Friday, and hardware stores were seeing an influx of last-minute shoppers looking for shovels and ice melt.

"That's pretty typical, especially early in the season," said Sam Welna, manager of Welna Hardware in Minneapolis. "People sometimes forget what they need until they need it."

By the time the storm wraps up early Saturday, Carver and Scott counties in the south and southwest metro could see close to a foot of snow, Margraf said. The far north metro will see the least snow, with up to 4 inches, while Minneapolis, St. Paul and the southern suburbs are in line for about 8 inches, she said.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday, stretching from Worthington and Marshall in southwest Minnesota through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin, the weather service said.

The white landscape, however, may be fleeting. Temperatures are forecast to soar into the 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday and bring significant melting. Thermometers in southern Minnesota may even register 50 degrees or warmer, said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

"It is an unusual warm-up," he said. "You could call it a December thaw."

Kelley's sons plan to enjoy the snow while it lasts. Both are "full believers in Christmas magic," she said, and won't miss the opportunity to sled or push snow around with their toy plows.

When they saw the message from their little elf on Friday morning — alongside a spray painted snowman, Christmas tree and candy cane — they immediately started planning how to best enjoy the snow, jumping around and saying, "This is going to be the best day ever!"

Staff writer David Chanen contributed to this report.