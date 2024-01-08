WILD GAMEDAY

vs. Dallas Stars, Xcel Energy Center, 7 p.m. Monday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

For the fans: This is the start of a home-and-home between Central Division rivals. The Wild will play at Dallas on Wednesday in a nationally televised game on TNT.

Opening bell: The Stars are still in the top five of the Western Conference, but they've cooled off. A loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday was the third straight defeat for the Stars (22-11-5). That's their longest rut of the season. The Wild (17-17-4) have just one win in their past five games, but they're coming off a thrilling overtime rally vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday that moved G Marc-Andre Fleury into a tie with Patrick Roy for the second-most victories of all time (551).

Watch him: Wild D Brock Faber continues to stabilize the blue line in the absence of key veterans. Not only did he record three assists in the overtime comeback at Columbus for his first career three-point performance, he logged at least 30 minutes of ice time for the fifth time this season. His average ice time (24:48) leads NHL rookies.

Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin (upper body), LW Marcus Foligno (lower body), G Filip Gustavsson (lower body), LW Kirill Kaprizov (upper body), RW Vinni Lettieri (lower body) and D Jared Spurgeon (lower body). Stars D Miro Heiskanen (lower body) and G Jake Oettinger (lower body).

Forecast: The Wild are catching the Stars in a rare lull. Like the Wild, they're dealing with injuries to two of their best players, with Heiskanen and Oettinger sidelined. But Dallas will still be a tough matchup: LW Jason Robertson has 39 points in 38 games, and linemates C Roope Hintz and RW Joe Pavelski have 15 goals apiece. A key for the Wild to avoid another blowout like the 8-3 debacle against the Stars on Nov. 12 is staying out of the penalty box; the Wild surrendered a franchise-record five power play goals and two shorthanded tallies in that game.

