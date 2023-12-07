WILD GAMEDAY

at Vancouver Canucks, Rogers Arena; 9 p.m. Thursday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Pregame reading: Head coaches come and go, but for the Wild, Darby Hendrickson is a constant. La Velle E. Neal III's latest column examines why.

Opening bell: The Wild and Canucks aren't neighbors in the Western Conference standings. Vancouver (16-9-1) is 11 points ahead and boasts the highest-scoring offense in the NHL as well as the second-best goal differential. But the Wild (9-10-4) are making the strides necessary to climb up the standings, going 4-0 since John Hynes took over as head coach.

Watch him: Canucks RW Brock Boeser's 18 goals aren't just pacing Vancouver: they're leading the NHL. The Burnsville native has already matched his goal output from last season, and he's 11 away from tying his career high, set in 2017-18.

Injuries: Wild D Zach Bogosian (upper body). Canucks C Pius Suter (lower body) and D Carson Soucy (lower body).

Forecast: On paper this looks like a mismatch; Vancouver has been much more successful than the Wild, and the Canucks are near the top of their division. They've been up and down lately, though, losing two of their last three games and three of the past five, while the Wild have cruised to their longest win streak of the season. If the Wild can stay stingy in their own end — they've outscored teams 19-5 during this run — they should be competitive vs. Vancouver.

