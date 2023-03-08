Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Jacob Markstrom, Flames: The goaltender stopped 40 shots through regulation and overtime before going 3-for-4 in the shootout.

2. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goalie posted his second straight shutout, finishing with 26 saves.

3. Tyler Toffoli, Flames: The winger had the decisive goal in the shootout.

By the numbers

0 Goals given up by Gustavsson in 175 minutes, 45 seconds, the third-longest shutout streak in Wild history.

10 Consecutive games in which the Wild have banked at least a point.

70 Jersey number for newcomer Oskar Sundqvist, who's the first in Wild history to sport those digits.