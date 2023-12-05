WILD GAMEDAY

at Calgary Flames, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Scotiabank Saddledome

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: Wild President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin did not want to give up on the season.

Opening bell: This road trip has the potential to be a turning point the Wild look back on as a catapult in their season. One opponent (Edmonton) is barely behind them in the standings, while they're trailing the other three (Calgary, Seattle and Vancouver). None of these teams are in the Central Division, but these clubs and the Wild (8-10-4) could end up vying for a Western Conference wild-card spot. The Flames (10-11-3) are ahead of the Wild by only three points.

Watch him: Wild RW Mats Zuccarello is on a nine-game point streak after a three-point performance Sunday in the 4-1 win vs. Chicago. Zuccarello also has an assist in a career-high seven straight games. His 20 assists overall are tied for 11th in the NHL.

Injuries: Wild D Zach Bogosian (upper body). Flames D Oliver Kylington (personal), C Elias Lindholm (illness), LW Jakob Pelletier (upper body), G Jacob Markstrom (hand).

Forecast: Calgary is 2-1 halfway through a six-game homestand, and both of those wins came against two of the top teams in the conference in Vegas and Dallas. Still, the Wild should feel confident going into this matchup. They've outscored the opposition 13-3 during their three-game win streak, and G Filip Gustavsson has thrived vs. the Flames. Gustavsson is 3-0-1 in his career with a 0.88 goals-against average, a .970 save percentage and two shutouts. This will be a great test for the Wild and an opportunity to set a tone for the trip.

. . .

