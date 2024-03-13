The Coyotes haven't brought the best out of the Wild, but the Wild also haven't needed their best to defeat the Coyotes.

After a late rally led them to victory last week in Arizona, a boost from the power play was the difference in a 4-1 win on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center that ensured the Wild didn't lose any ground in the Western Conference playoff race.

Ryan Hartman buried a Kirill Kaprizov pass with 1 minute, 44 seconds left in the second period to break a 1-1 tie with the Coyotes and give the Wild a lead that was never in jeopardy with Marc-Andre Fleury (21 saves) airtight the rest of the way.

Kaprizov added an empty-netter with 2:32 to go for his second goal of the game before Marcus Foligno did the same 27 seconds later.

This improved the Wild to 4-0-1 over their past five games and 3-0 vs. Arizona since they were clobbered 6-0 on Jan. 13, but this has still been a challenging matchup for the Wild: They outlasted the Coyotes 3-1 on Feb. 14 then 5-2 last Thursday despite falling behind in the third period.

Still, where would the Wild be without the six points they banked from these games?

Not as close to a playoff spot as they are now, that's for sure.

The Wild capitalized first, 6:29 into the first period, on a seeing-eye shot through traffic by Kaprizov, whose 33 goals are tops on the Wild. Kaprizov has seven during a five-game point streak.

That was one of only six shots to reach the Arizona net in the period even though Wild players wound up on many more pucks; they had a whopping 12 shots miss the net in the first and another eight attempts blocked by Arizona.

BOXSCORE: Wild 4, Arizona 1

In the second, the Wild had more shots test goalie Karel Vejmelka, who totaled 27 saves, but they were even with the Coyotes by 8:08 after Nick Bjugstad walked into a sizzling top-shelf shot. That was the Blaine native and one-time Gopher's fourth goal against his former team this season; Bjugstad had a hat trick in that blowout win for Arizona at Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild finally answered back on the power play (1-for-4) when Hartman delivered his second goal in as many games after snapping a 19-game drought. Their penalty kill went 2-for-2.

But they didn't finish the game at full strength.

Joel Eriksson Ek left after a collision with Bjugstad early in the third period and didn't return.

The Wild did have Marcus Johansson back in the lineup after he missed four games with a lower-body injury, while Marat Khusnutdinov did not make his NHL debut.