The Coyotes haven't brought the best out of the Wild, but the Wild also haven't needed their best to defeat the Coyotes.
After a late rally led them to victory last week in Arizona, a boost from the power play was the difference in a 4-1 win on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center that ensured the Wild didn't lose any ground in the Western Conference playoff race.
Ryan Hartman buried a Kirill Kaprizov pass with 1 minute, 44 seconds left in the second period to break a 1-1 tie with the Coyotes and give the Wild a lead that was never in jeopardy with Marc-Andre Fleury (21 saves) airtight the rest of the way.
Kaprizov added an empty-netter with 2:32 to go for his second goal of the game before Marcus Foligno did the same 27 seconds later.
This improved the Wild to 4-0-1 over their past five games and 3-0 vs. Arizona since they were clobbered 6-0 on Jan. 13, but this has still been a challenging matchup for the Wild: They outlasted the Coyotes 3-1 on Feb. 14 then 5-2 last Thursday despite falling behind in the third period.
Still, where would the Wild be without the six points they banked from these games?
Not as close to a playoff spot as they are now, that's for sure.
The Wild capitalized first, 6:29 into the first period, on a seeing-eye shot through traffic by Kaprizov, whose 33 goals are tops on the Wild. Kaprizov has seven during a five-game point streak.
That was one of only six shots to reach the Arizona net in the period even though Wild players wound up on many more pucks; they had a whopping 12 shots miss the net in the first and another eight attempts blocked by Arizona.
In the second, the Wild had more shots test goalie Karel Vejmelka, who totaled 27 saves, but they were even with the Coyotes by 8:08 after Nick Bjugstad walked into a sizzling top-shelf shot. That was the Blaine native and one-time Gopher's fourth goal against his former team this season; Bjugstad had a hat trick in that blowout win for Arizona at Xcel Energy Center.
The Wild finally answered back on the power play (1-for-4) when Hartman delivered his second goal in as many games after snapping a 19-game drought. Their penalty kill went 2-for-2.
But they didn't finish the game at full strength.
Joel Eriksson Ek left after a collision with Bjugstad early in the third period and didn't return.
The Wild did have Marcus Johansson back in the lineup after he missed four games with a lower-body injury, while Marat Khusnutdinov did not make his NHL debut.