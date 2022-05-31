Students from across Minnesota plan to walk out of class to protest gun violence Tuesday, a week after a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

Students will begin walking out of class at 12:30 p.m.

Youth advocacy organization MN Teen Activists will host a rally and news conference at Gold Medal Park at 1 p.m. before leading a march to U.S. Bank Stadium at about 1:30 p.m.

Students will protest at the stadium at about 2:15 p.m.

Minneapolis Public Schools notified families about the event over the weekend.

District officials wrote that although the district "echoes the calls from students and many others for an end to gun violence," the walkout is not a school-sanctioned event.

Students who walk out of class will not be allowed to return inside and may not participate in after-school activities, according to MPS policy. St. Paul Public Schools sent families a similar letter, adding that students who miss all or part of a class Tuesday will be marked absent or tardy.

Tuesday's walkout echoes similar protests held in the wake of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida. Youth activists across the country gathered in major cities and state capitols to demand gun control legislation weeks after that shooting.

Students similarly held school walkouts and protests in the wake of the tragedy in Uvalde.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.