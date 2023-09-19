Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota employers added 4,400 jobs in August at the same time more people restarted job searches, a move that nudged the unemployment rate to 3.1%, state officials announced Tuesday.

August job numbers grew 0.1% from July, led by hiring in leisure and hospitality, construction, and education/healthcare (1,700) sectors.

The month did see some job losses, for example, in the professional/business services.

State officials celebrated the job gains, and welcomed August's surge in the number of people looking for jobs. Some 3,225 people entered or re-entered the labor force last month, which helped the labor force participation rate to hold steady at 68.5%.

At 62.8%, the national labor force participation rate is nearly six percentage points lower than Minnesota's.

"More people are joining the labor force, and our continued labor force growth is great news for Minnesota employers, many of whom continue to look for the workers they need in our tight labor market," said Matt Varilek, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) in a statement.

Four "super sectors" in Minnesota have outpaced the nation in job growth over the year. Minnesota construction jobs rose 5,905 jobs, or 4% compared to 2.6% nationally. The government sector rose by 9,293 jobs, or 2.4% compared to 1.8% nationally.

Other sectors saw much smaller gains, but the state still outpaced the nation.

For example, trade, transportation & utilities gained 7,610 jobs since 2022. While that was up only 1.4% , it beat the nation rise of 0.3%. Minnesota's information sector added just 54 jobs last year. Still, it was up 0.1% compared to a loss of 1.9% nationally.