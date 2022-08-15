Juli Inkster overtook Leta Lindley on the back nine to successfully defend her title in the second Land O'Lakes Legends Classic at the Meadows at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake.

Inkster shot a 2-under 70 on the second day of the tournament to defeat Lindley by one stroke. Inkster's two-day total was 7-under 137.

It was Inkster's seventh victory on the senior tour for LPGA professionals and eligible amateurs age 45 and over.

A birdie on the 10th gave Lindley the outright lead at 6 under while Inkster had fallen to 3 under.

"I didn't look at a leaderboard yesterday, but today I looked on the 10th hole, figured out where everybody was and said to myself, you better get it together," said Inkster, who earned $35,000 of the $250,000 purse.

She did just that with birdies at 10, 12, 13 and 16.

Laura Diaz (139) finished third, and former Gophers golf coach Michele Redman tied for fourth with Maria McBride.

Women's world hockey team named

Seven Minnesotans, including five current or former Gophers, were named to the U.S. team for the women's world hockey championship, which begins Aug. 25 in Denmark.

The current Gophers players from Minnesota are forwards Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle, and the former Gophers are forwards Hannah Brandt and Kelly Pannek and defenseman Lee Stecklein. They will be joined by former Gophers forward and Wisconsin native Amanda Kessel.

The other two Minnesotans are former Minnesota Duluth goaltender Maddie Rooney and Cornell defenseman Rory Guilday.