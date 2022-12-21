The state will spend roughly $500 million to renovate and significantly expand the building where Minnesota House members and other state employees work and hold public meetings, a price tag one legislator called "egregious."

A House committee approved plans Wednesday for the project, which will cost more than the State Capitol overhaul or the construction of the Senate's new office building.

Officials who manage state facilities, provide security and work in the building stressed that repairs to the 90-year-old State Office Building are overdue. They detailed its problems on Monday, including repeated flooding, mold, unmet ADA requirements, makeshift workspaces and overflowing meeting rooms.

But the cost estimate concerned some lawmakers on the House Rules and Administration Committee, the lone entity that needed to approve the plans and cost. All GOP members on the rules committee voted against it, while the DFL majority on the committee signed off on the plan.

Work on the project would likely kick off in the summer of 2023, said outgoing DFL House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler. He expects it will displace House members for at least one full session.

Relocation of tenants during construction and other costs, like new furniture, were not including in the nearly $500 million estimate.

The current building is unsafe and doesn't meet the needs of the public or employees, Winkler said, but "politically no one's had the will" to overhaul it. He said the plan would create a more secure building by controlling public access to House member's offices.

GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said he appreciates Democrats taking on a politically challenging project, but called the cost "egregious." He noted that it cost $310 million to do the four-year State Capitol renovation that wrapped up in 2017, and $90 million to build the Senate Office Building, which was constructed around the same time.

"Maybe it's time we take a step back and take a deep breath on this one. We're talking about half a billion," Daudt said. "This number was far beyond what I was expecting and is actually shocking."

They have "failed Minnesotans" if they think the public process to consider the project and scale of the project is acceptable, he said.

"We've been pausing for a long time," Winkler replied, and delays won't make the project any cheaper. There have been years of proposals to renovate the building, and the estimated cost of the project has continued to grow, he noted.

The current building is around 290,000 square feet. It needs to be larger than 456,000 square feet to meet the needs of its various tenants, including House members and staff, the Secretary of State and various legislative offices and commissions, said Joe Stahlmann, vice president of MOCA, which held a series of workshops with building tenants to determine needs.

The proposed renovation of the six-floor building would expand its footprint, said Steve Berg, architect for the firm BWBR, who laid out the proposed renovations.