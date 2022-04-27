The Minnesota Department of Human Rights released a report Wednesday outlining the findings of its investigation into whether the Minneapolis Police Department has engaged in discriminatory practices toward people of color over the past decade in violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act, the state's civil rights law. The department opened the investigation on June 1, 2020, days after former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. Read the report below.
