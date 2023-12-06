GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

6 p.m., Wednesday at Kentucky

TV; Radio: Streamed on ESPN+; 96.7-FM

Kent Youngblood's preview:

Opening bell: The Gophers (7-1) have won three straight, but now they go on the road for the first time this season, against their second Power Five conference opponent. This is the last game before the Big Ten opener against Purdue on Sunday. Minnesota is coming off a double overtime victory over defending Missouri Valley Conference champion Drake in which all five Gophers starters scored in double figures. Kentucky has won two straight but is 4-5 overall. The Wildcats have played some tough opponents, losing badly in some cases, including an 11-point loss to Florida Gulf Coast, a 29-point loss to North Carolina State and a 43-point loss to Colorado. Still, the Wildcats are 4-1 at home. The Gophers are allowing 53.8 points per game, and opponents are shooting just 35%.

Watch her: Kentucky senior forward Ajae Petty was named SEC player of the week for her 33-point, 15-rebound performance against Tennessee Tech on Sunday. She is averaging 15.4 points per game and shooting better than 60% from the field. ... Gophers sophomore Mara Braun scored 14 of her 33 points in the overtime sessions and has now hit 34 straight free throws dating back to last season, a program record. Sophomore forward Mallory Heyer had a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double that included a career-best seven offensive boards. Junior Center Sophie Hart has hit 24 of 36 shots while averaging 13.2 points her last four games.

Forecast: Going on the road for the first time under a new coaching staff will be a challenge for the Gophers. And Rupp Arena is never an easy place to play. But this could be a good place to get a road win against a Power Five school.

