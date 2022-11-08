See more of the story

Throw out the first five minutes.

The Gophers women's basketball team, with a roster and a starting lineup full of underclassmen, officially opened their season against Western Illinois Monday night at Williams Arena.

Jitters?

With the first quarter half over, the Gophers were down 5-2 and had taken and missed eight shots. But then Mara Braun dribbled to the baseline and sank a jumper. And everybody seemed to relax.

The final: Gophers 75, Western Illinois 45, in the first of a women's and men's doubleheader.

Starting with that jumper, over the final 15 minutes of the first half the Gophers outscored Western Illinois 36-10, making 15 of 27 shots, taking a 38-15 lead while holding the Leathernecks to 15.6-percent shooting. Minnesota scored the final 12 points of the first half and the first five of the third quarter, a 17-0 run that put the Gophers up by 28. They led by 30 entering the fourth.

The fact the Gophers were outscored 12-2 to start the fourth quarter, though, shows how much work there is still to be done.

But a win is a win for Minnesota.

And there were some strong Gophers debuts:

  • Mara Braun made nine of 19 shots, scored 21 points and had seven rebounds.
  • Amaya Battle scored six points with nine assists and eight rebounds.
  • Mallory Heyer had eight points and eight rebounds.

Returners? Rose Micheaux had her first career double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Point guard Katie Borowicz made six of nine shots, four of six three-pointers and scored 16.

No player scored in double figures for Western Illinois, which shot 25% overall.