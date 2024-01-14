On Sunday at Williams Arena, with decades' worth of Gophers women's basketball alumni on hand, the Gophers failed to get a field goal from their top two scorers, Mara Braun and Grace Grocholski for nearly the first 37 minutes. They allowed visiting Nebraska, at one point, to score 17 consecutive points.

Oh and one other thing:

They won 62-58.

This is important in a Big Ten Conference that is looking increasingly competitive.

Amaya Battle's three-pointer with 9 seconds left put the Gophers up four and all but sealed the victory for the Gophers (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) over a Nebraska team that saw its offense come alive in the second half.

With Braun and Grocholski going a combined 2-for-20, the Gophers got 16 points and seven rebounds from Mallory Heyer; 11 points, five assists and four boards from Battle; and 11 points off the bench from Janay Sanders. The Gophers' 18 bench points were the most in conference play this season.

Alexis Markowski led all scorers with 17 for the Cornhuskers (12-5, 4-2).

After a Nebraska foul, the Gophers led by a point coming out of a timeout with 25 seconds left. The Gophers moved the ball around for a while before Braun got the ball to Battle, who hit a long three from just inside the Cambria logo in front of the Gophers bench.

The Gophers led 32-19 at halftime, having held Nebraska under 30% shooting, despite Braun having gone 0-for-8 from the field. Minnesota had a 9-0 lead on points off turnovers and a 6-0 lead on second-chance points.

The two teams traded buckets to start the second half. Then Nebraska, hitting the offensive boards hard, scored 11 second-chance points in a 17-0 run that put the Huskers up four with 4:51 left in the quarter.

But the Gophers responded, finishing the half on a 12-0 run that began and ended with three-pointers from Heyer, the last coming at the quarter buzzer to put the Gophers up eight.