The Gophers came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat Nebraska 13-10 in Thursday night's season opener at Huntington Bank Stadium.

With the Gophers trailing 10-3, on fourth-and-10, Daniel Jackson made a spectacular 13-yard touchdown catch, dragging his back foot along the end zone sideline. Dragan Kesich's extra point tied the game.

On Nebraska's next possession, Gophers senior Tyler Nubin made his second interception of the game. The Gophers moved into field goal position, and Kesich nailed a 47-yarder for the win, as time expired.

"In January, we said this team would have to be poised. That's poised," coach P.J. Fleck told Fox Sports on the field after the game. "There's a lot of things that didn't go our way offensively. ... Our defense kept us in the game."