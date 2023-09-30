The Gophers defense had its well-documented issues last week, when Northwestern rallied from a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Minnesota in overtime. And during the first half of Saturday's homecoming game against Louisiana, that defense still was leaky, allowing the Ragin' Cajuns to score 17 points.

In the second half, however, defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's charges came to play, getting key interceptions from Tyler Nubin and Jack Henderson along with a fourth-down stop. That defensive effort, coupled with an offense that scored three second-half touchdowns, produced a 35-24 Gophers victory in front of an announced 46,843 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Redshirt freshman running back Zach Evans — seeing extensive time in place of injured true freshman Darius Taylor — rushed 15 times for 85 yards and a TD for the Gophers (3-2), who ended a two-game losing streak. Athan Kaliakmanis completed 12 of 14 passes for 146 yards and two TDs to Daniel Jackson. The quarterback also scored a touchdown on a Philadelphia Eagles-style "Brotherly Shove" keeper that the Gophers used often Saturday.

Quarterback Zeon Chriss gave the Gophers fits in the first half and finished with 74 yards on 10 carries while also completing 14 of 25 passes for 172 yards and two TDs as the Ragin' Cajuns fell to 3-2.

Louisiana came out aggressively on the game's first possession and drove 75 yards in 10 plays for a 7-0 lead on Chriss' 7-yard touchdown pass to Peter LeBlanc, who got his foot just inside the corner of the end zone on a play that stood after a video review. On the drive, Chriss had a pair of 16-yard scrambles to the Ragin' Cajuns 47 and the Minnesota 39. His 22-yard connection to Charles Robertson moved Louisiana to the Gophers 9.

On the ensuing kickoff, Gophers return man Quentin Redding fielded the ball near the sideline at the Minnesota 3 and stepped out of bounds at the 4. The Gophers went three-and-out on the possession as Williams gained 3 yards, Kaliakmanis scrambled for 6 and backup QB Cole Kramer was stopped for a 1-yard loss.

The Ragin' Cajuns got the ball at their 47 after Mark Crawford's 41-yard punt, and Minnesota's defense forced a three-and-out.

On their second possession, the Gophers drove 86 yard to tie the score 7-7 with 2:30 left in the first quarter on Kaliakmanis' 10-yard touchdown pass to Jackson. Key plays on the drive were Kaliakmanis' 28-yard hookup with Jackson to the Louisiana 34 and three runs by Evans for 25 yards.

Louisiana answered quickly, driving to the Gophers 11 on seven plays but settling for Kenneth Almendares' 28-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead. Dre'lyn Washington's 17-yard run, plus an illegal hands to the face penalty on Gophers defensive tackle Logan Richter moved the ball to the Minnesota 48. Two plays later, Chriss found Robert Williams for a 29-yard gain to the 16. The Gophers defense got a key third-down stop of Chriss at the 11 by Maverick Baranowski and Darius Green.

The Gophers marched 75 yards in 10 plays to take a 14-10 lead with 7:21 left in the second quarter on Kaliakmanis' 2-yard keeper on fourth-and-1. Key plays were Bryce Williams' 6-yard run on third-and-2 from the Minnesota 48 and Sean Tyler's 12-yard rush to the Louisiana 11.

Chriss' quick feet and strong arm led to the Ragin' Cajuns taking a 17-14 lead with 1:47 left in the second quarter. On the 11-play, 75-yard drive, Chriss scrambled his way to 24 yards on three carries and completed four of four passes for 35 yards, the last a 6-yard TD pass to Robert Williams.

The Gophers took over from their 25 with 1:47 left in the half and moved to the 39, but Kaliakmanis overthrew Corey Crooms Jr. on a deep ball, and Louisiana's Tyrone Lewis intercepted the pass.

Minnesota got the ball to start the third quarter and drove 80 yards in 11 plays to retake the lead, 21-17, on Evans' 18-yard TD run. On the march, Evans carried four times for 35 yards, while Tyler had three carries for 17 and Kaliakmanis found Crooms for 16 yards.

The Gophers got a big defensive stop when Anthony Smith and Henderson tackled Chriss for a one-yard on third-and-5 from the Louisiana 46. The Ragin' Cajuns went for it on fourth down, but Baranowski broke up Chriss' pass intended for Harvey Broussard.

Minnesota's offense couldn't cash in on the great field position and had to punt after two runs by Evans netted 3 yards and Kaliakmanis was sacked by Cameron Whitfield for an 8-yard loss on third down.

The Gophers defense responded again with Nubin making a diving interception of Chriss' third-down pass at the Ragin' Cajuns 42 with 2:44 left in the third quarter.

This time, the Gophers offense made Louisiana pay, stretching the lead to 28-17 on Williams' 2-yard TD run with 13:45 left in the fourth quarter. On the drive, the Gophers got a key 11-yard pass from Kaliakmanis to Jackson on third-and-7 and a pass interference penalty on Keyon Martin that put the ball at the 12.

With 9:57 left in the fourth quarter, Louisiana got the ball at its 48 after a Gophers punt. The possession ended quickly when Henderson intercepted Chriss' first-down pass.

The Gophers turned that pick into seven points. On third-and-9 from the Louisiana 44, Kaliakmanis, under heavy pressure, found Crooms for a 7-yard gain. After a timeout, the Gophers went for it on fourth-and-2, with Kaliakmanis throwing pass out of the shotgun to a wide open Jackson for a 37-yard score and 35-17 lead with 5:21 to play.

Louisiana broke its second-half shutout on Jacob Kibodi's 52-yard TD run that made it 35-24 with 3:01 left. Coleman Bryson recovered the ensuing onside kick, and the Gophers ran out the clock.