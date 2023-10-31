Outdoors

Whitetails, tags and 25 years of Star Tribune deer opener coverage

We look back at 25 years of Star Tribune coverage of a quintessential Minnesota event: the firearms deer opener. Another happens Saturday.

October 31, 2023 - 4:33 PM

Documenting a more-than-active day for our state's wildlife protectors, Minnesota's conservation officers. Hunters searching for signs of "moving gray" and listening for the crack of gunfire. Meditations from columnists Dennis Anderson and Ron Schara. Checking in on day one reports from Detroit Lakes to Bemidji to Zumbrota. Deer camps and their generation pull. All and more have made up Star Tribune coverage of the last 25 firearms deer openers in Minnesota. This weekend will add to that history.

Nov. 8, 1998
Nov. 14, 1999
Nov. 5, 2000
Nov. 11, 2001
Nov. 10, 2002
Nov. 9, 2003
Nov. 7, 2004
Nov. 6, 2005
Nov. 6, 2006
Nov. 4, 2007
Nov. 9, 2008
Nov. 8, 2008
Nov. 7, 2010
Nov. 6, 2011
Nov. 4, 2012
Nov. 10, 2013
Nov. 9, 2014
Nov. 8, 2015
Nov. 6, 2016
Nov. 5, 2017
Nov. 4, 2018
Nov. 10, 2019
Nov. 8, 2020
Nov. 7, 2021
Nov. 6, 2022

© 2023 Star Tribune

Subscribe • 99¢ for unlimited access