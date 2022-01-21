Louie Anderson, the Emmy-winning comedian who made his adoration for Minnesota an essential part of his act, died Friday from cancer in a Las Vegas hospital. He was 68.

He was considered one of the pioneers of the Twin Cities stand-up scene. With his friend Scott Hansen, who died last September, he helped turn the Minneapolis dive bar Mickey Finn's into a safe space for amateur comedians in the late 1970s.

Anderson catapulted into the national spotlight in 1984 when he made his network TV debut on "The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson."

"I can't stay long," he said at the top of his appearance. "I'm in between meals."

His routine so impressed Carson that Anderson was beckoned to the couch — a rare invitation for a first-timer.

He quickly became of the country's most beloved stand-ups, selling out comedy clubs across the country, popping up in hit films ("Coming to America"), writing best-selling books ("Dear Dad: Letters From an Adult Child") and developing a popular children's cartoon series, "Life With Louie."

Through it all, he never forgot Minnesota, His hardscrabble childhood in St. Paul loomed large in his act. His New Year's Eve shows in the Twin Cities became an annual event.

Anderson's stardom began to fade starting in 1986. His CBS series, "The Louie Show," set in Duluth, was canceled after just six episodes. He hosted "Family Feud" for three seasons but then was let go. He turned his attention to Las Vegas, where he held residencies from 2003 to 2012.

In 2013, Anderson agreed to participate in a reality show, "Splash," in which he nearly drowned.

"You know why I said yes to that?" Anderson told the Star Tribune two years later. "Because nobody else had asked me for a job. In show business, you just want people to think of you.

But he came roaring back when Zach Galifianakis tapped him to play his mother in the series, "Baskets." The role would earn Anderson an Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

"Oh my God, I won! I can't believe it," Anderson told the Star Tribune by phone in 2016 just minutes after his name was called. "This is like a reboot for me."

After the show's run concluded, Anderson maintained a busy stand-up schedule, often popping up in small venues in the Twin Cities suburbs to test out new material

His longtime publicist Glenn Shwartz said he had a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

"'Baskets' was such a phenomenal 'second act' for Louie Anderson. I wish he'd gotten a third," Michael McKean said on Twitter.

George Wallace wrote: "You'll be missed, Louie. What an awesome friend. One in a million."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.