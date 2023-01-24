Financial advisors say 20- and 30-somethings should reduce or eliminate debt, save and invest in the stock market.

One Twin Cities networking coach encourages young people to find peers, connectors, mentors and volunteers.

There are many smart reasons, not just greedy ones, to make a contract about finances before getting married.

Rising mortgage rates have completely changed the equation for prospective first-time homebuyers.

The value users receive from their phones can depend on how much that person understands what's possible with that device.

Your guide to demystifying all things cannabis in Minnesota.

How small businesses can plan for mass crimes and other emergencies More people need to be trained on warning signs for violence in the workplace, police and consultants say.

Getting a food truck rolling in Minnesota takes more than a recipe and some wheels Would-be operators face rising costs, fragmented regulations and hard work.

'That's still the dream': Buying up Minnesota farmland With land prices hitting record levels, the ability to buy up Minnesota farmland is increasingly difficult for most beginning farmers. But some still try (and succeed).

Want to become a franchisee of a national brand? Here are the steps for Minnesotans Experts tell first-time franchisees to start with a self assessment of skill sets and passions.

How to look for office space — and maybe get a little free rent No price breaks on lease rates, but free rent could be part of the deal.

How to fight back if your health plan denies coverage Consumers have formal and informal options that often require a healthy dose of patience — whether waiting on hold or wading through lengthy health plan documents.

Minnesota now seeing derechos, haboobs — and higher insurance bills Make an emergency plan and keep your insurance updated, because Minnesota is seeing natural disasters more often since the turn of the century.

Minnesota restaurant pros offer tips for navigating the new world of tipping Plus, more establishments are adopting service and other charges, so we asked insiders for advice.

'The sooner, the better': Here's what to look for in a funeral plan in Minnesota Death expenses can easily top $10,000. Making plans ahead of time can ease the moment for survivors.

Can you still find lunch in the Minneapolis skyway for $10? Yes, but it's not easy Some workers returning to downtown offices do double-takes when at their old lunch spots.

What I learned buying a slice of rural Minnesota as a getaway Land deals aren't quite the same as buying a house. The down payments are bigger, for one thing.

In the new hybrid world, should employers be reimbursing home-office expenses? The answer is, it depends — on where you live, on what your industry does generally and your own company needs.