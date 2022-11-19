The Winona City Council has ordered a local homeowner to either repair or raze his fire-damaged house and told him he can't keep living in the detached garage.

At a meeting this month, the council passed a resolution declaring the home on E. 6th Street a hazard after it sustained extensive damage in an October fire. The owner moved into the detached garage after the fire, ignoring repeated notifications from the city that it was illegal, according to a memo from the city building official.

A month after the fire, no progress had been made in securing the house and making it weathertight, according to the memo. A local contractor told the city it would cost more than $42,000 to make the house weathertight.

The owner has not told the city his plans for the house, according to the resolution, which orders the owner to raze or repair the house by the end of the month.

JOHN REINAN

DULUTH

Northland Foundation offers child care grants

The Northland Foundation is offering grants to northeastern Minnesota licensed child care programs to recruit and retain workers.

As part of a pilot program, a $300,000 grant from Duluth's 1200 Fund allows the foundation to award funding ranging from $1,500 to $12,000 through a competitive process. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 13 on the Northland Foundation's website, with awards finalized in late January.

An existing child care shortage was worsened by the pandemic and its effects on the region's workforce, attendance, closures and high costs.

"Northland and our partners are doing what we can to support workforce attraction and retention to help address our region's significant child care shortage," said foundation president Tony Sertich in a news release.

The grant "provides a major boost to extend the reach of this pilot within the city of Duluth and help stretch additional funding from partners including the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation across the region."

JANA HOLLINGSWORTH

BRAINERD

Businesses tell city: Don't end downtown snow removal

Downtown business owners told the City Council to keep the special services district that handles snow removal for sidewalks, parking lots and alleys in the central business district.

Business owners and landlords pay a special assessment that covers snow removal by a contractor as well as landscaping, beautification and trash removal in the downtown district. The council is considering either eliminating or modifying the services. At a council meeting this month, a half-dozen business owners spoke in favor of keeping the district.

The council voted to keep the district in place this winter, but several members indicated they want to revisit the issue in the spring.

JOHN REINAN