Maya Hansen, Morgan Stone and Cat Rapp scored and Minnesota Aurora defeated the host Chicago Dutch Lions 3-0 to remain unbeaten in their inaugural season in the USL-W.

Stone was fouled in the 18-yard box in the 60th minute, and gave Aurora a 2-0 lead with the penalty kick. She is the team's scoring leader with five goals, including two of her last three on PKs.

It was the eighth win in a row for the Aurora after a season-opening tie against Green Bay. The Aurora close its regular season next weekend with two games at Green Bay.

The teams are currently first and second in the Heartland Division.