Two separate killings in Minneapolis just before Christmas claimed the lives of a teenage boy and a man in his 40s.

On Saturday evening, 16-year-old Isayah Coburn died after being shot on East Lake Street near the light rail station, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. A 29-year-old woman, whose name has not been released by police, was also shot, police said, and gunfire hit a nearby apartment building.

Then Sunday, a man was found stabbed to death in his home on the 5200 block of Minnehaha Avenue, near the VA Medical Center.

Christopher Allen Jupiter Kelly, 46, of Minneapolis, was identified as the victim on Monday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.