The Twin Cities is off to a slow start when it comes to December winter weather, but a light dusting of snow fell across the region Monday night and could last through the next day or so.

The majority of the expected snow had already fallen by 9:30 p.m. and there was "diminishing chances" of snow lasting until around 1 or 2 a.m. Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein said.

Road conditions could get somewhat worse in the early morning when temperatures drop and could freeze wet roads, he cautioned.

The NWS issued a "hazardous weather outlook" for Monday night into early Tuesday morning, with minor accumulations and impacts expected.

Road cameras were showing that snow was accumulating somewhat on the sides of the roads but it hadn't caused much of an issue for driving conditions Monday night, he added.

"Most of that's probably going to be gone tomorrow, and if not tomorrow by Wednesday, Thursday, when the temperatures warm more," Hasenstein said.

Thursday could warm up to highs in the low 50s in the Twin Cities, forecasts show.

Forecasts show little to no snow for the upcoming week, but there's a small chance of some flurries Saturday night. Hasenstein noted it's to be expected that Minnesota would have a slow start to winter given that it's an El Niño year, when temperatures trend warmer.

"This kind of is the textbook pattern for that and it's behaving as expected so far," Hasenstein said.